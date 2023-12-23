Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 166.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

