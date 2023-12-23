XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on XPO. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.48.

XPO opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.83. XPO has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that XPO will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 66.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 14.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

