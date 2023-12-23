XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $97.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XPO. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPO from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.48.

XPO stock opened at $89.52 on Thursday. XPO has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in XPO by 165.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

