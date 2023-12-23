Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) traded down 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.64. 154,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 567,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

Zai Lab Trading Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 114.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $69.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,757.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 4,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,072.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,515,000 after buying an additional 1,258,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth $32,784,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after buying an additional 1,006,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth $43,068,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,409,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,136,000 after buying an additional 923,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

