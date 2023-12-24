117,719 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 117,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $12,353,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $18,104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $15,065,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $24,645,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 1,019.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 878,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after acquiring an additional 800,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.36 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. Analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KVUE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

