1,527 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Atlassian by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.80, for a total value of $1,992,673.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,970,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.80, for a total value of $1,992,673.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,970,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $671,694.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,379.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,174 shares of company stock valued at $68,355,821. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $240.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $116.40 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.69 and its 200 day moving average is $188.80. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.22.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

