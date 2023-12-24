3,032 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 121.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,838,000 after purchasing an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.28. The company has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

