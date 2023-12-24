501 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after purchasing an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,635,000 after purchasing an additional 928,057 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $378.15 and a 1-year high of $479.08. The company has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.41.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

