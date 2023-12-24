6,454 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000. Meta Platforms comprises 0.5% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at $10,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,708 shares of company stock worth $196,271,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company's stock.

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $353.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.51 and a 1-year high of $357.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

