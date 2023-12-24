908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CFO Sells $50,666.40 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 5,580 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $50,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

908 Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a market cap of $302.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.77. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 81.57%. 908 Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 908 Devices

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 567.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

