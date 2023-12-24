AAR (NYSE:AIR) PT Raised to $81.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.65. AAR has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $73.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.04 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AAR will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 15,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,633.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,322,048.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,633.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,332 shares of company stock worth $4,621,798 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 56.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

