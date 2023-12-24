AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $273.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.62. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

