AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 64,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $154.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

