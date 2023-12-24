AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Reduced by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,602 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.5% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 64,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $154.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $273.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

