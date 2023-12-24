Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,311,000 after purchasing an additional 120,822 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

