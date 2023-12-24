Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACET. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Adicet Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $70.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after acquiring an additional 260,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after buying an additional 1,482,409 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,543,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after buying an additional 264,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 240,563 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adicet Bio

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Further Reading

