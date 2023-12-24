AFS Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AFS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PepsiCo by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

PEP stock opened at $167.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.15 and a 200 day moving average of $175.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

