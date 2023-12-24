Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

Shares of ABNB opened at $140.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.44 and its 200-day moving average is $132.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $8,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 653,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,716,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 897,396 shares of company stock valued at $122,877,032. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

