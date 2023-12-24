Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) vs. Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Head-To-Head Analysis

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF – Get Free Report) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akastor ASA and Smart Sand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akastor ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart Sand 0 1 0 0 2.00

Smart Sand has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 43.23%. Given Smart Sand’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than Akastor ASA.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akastor ASA N/A N/A N/A ($1.62) -0.62 Smart Sand $307.86 million 0.26 -$700,000.00 $0.32 6.00

This table compares Akastor ASA and Smart Sand’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Akastor ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smart Sand. Akastor ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Sand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Akastor ASA and Smart Sand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akastor ASA N/A N/A N/A Smart Sand 3.92% 5.02% 3.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Akastor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Smart Sand shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Smart Sand shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smart Sand beats Akastor ASA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akastor ASA

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia, and internationally. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides well design and drilling project management services; reservoir and field management services; and rig procurement, tailored training, software, and technical manpower services, as well as well and reservoir consultancy services. In addition, the company offers a range of offshore drilling equipment products and packages. It owns five offshore vessels. Akastor ASA was founded in 1841 and is based in Bærum, Norway.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. As of December 31, 2022, it had approximately 247 million tons of proven and probable recoverable sand reserves. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

