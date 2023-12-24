Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,162 shares of company stock worth $2,667,955 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

ARE stock opened at $127.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.08. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 365.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

