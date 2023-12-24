Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $10.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ALHC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 419,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alignment Healthcare news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $28,898.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,221 shares in the company, valued at $7,010,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,298 shares of company stock worth $96,650 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $456.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.39 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.