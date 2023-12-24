Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15,265.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 955,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 949,231 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $125,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,170,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Alphabet stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

