AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

AMCON Distributing stock opened at $188.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.08. The stock has a market cap of $118.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.34. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $154.04 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $692.52 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.46%.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 3.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AMCON Distributing during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.