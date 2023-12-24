Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $87.94 on Friday. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.04.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Amdocs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

