AMEN Properties, Inc. (AMEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $10.00 on January 5th

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $40.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

AMEN Properties Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMEN opened at $475.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $430.14 and a 200-day moving average of $482.96. AMEN Properties has a fifty-two week low of $366.00 and a fifty-two week high of $721.00.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc in October 2002.

