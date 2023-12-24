American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.6% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.5% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,571.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEP

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.