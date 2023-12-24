AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,746,000 after purchasing an additional 870,060 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,972,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,410,000 after purchasing an additional 134,989 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AMETEK by 61.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,393,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $164.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.25. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $165.04.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.22.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

