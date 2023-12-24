Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,942,614,000 after buying an additional 266,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,310,000 after buying an additional 320,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after buying an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,032,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,552,000 after buying an additional 359,562 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

ADI stock opened at $197.10 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

