Analysts Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target at $50.29

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 86.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after purchasing an additional 119,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,073,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,496,000 after purchasing an additional 475,327 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

