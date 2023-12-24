Analysts Set Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) PT at GBX 1,899.14

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,899.14 ($24.02).

BRBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.82) to GBX 1,750 ($22.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,614 ($20.41) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,230 ($28.20) target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.50) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,420.50 ($17.97) on Friday. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,414.50 ($17.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,656 ($33.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,193.70, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,600.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,931.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a GBX 18.30 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,294.12%.

In related news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($19.77) per share, for a total transaction of £78,150 ($98,836.47). In related news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd purchased 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,489 ($18.83) per share, for a total transaction of £99,986.35 ($126,452.95). Also, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,563 ($19.77) per share, for a total transaction of £78,150 ($98,836.47). 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

