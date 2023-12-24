Analysts Set CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target at $126.17

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get CONMED alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CONMED

CONMED Trading Up 1.5 %

CNMD stock opened at $112.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.32. CONMED has a 52 week low of $85.22 and a 52 week high of $138.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.22 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 31.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in CONMED by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CONMED by 8.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 5.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.