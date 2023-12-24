Analysts Set Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Price Target at $209.31

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $242.40 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $244.78. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.01 and its 200-day moving average is $205.35.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. FMR LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $236,412,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

