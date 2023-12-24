Analyzing BioNexus Gene Lab (BGLC) and Its Competitors

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BioNexus Gene Lab to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BioNexus Gene Lab and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A BioNexus Gene Lab Competitors 254 1070 1869 17 2.51

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 17.14%. Given BioNexus Gene Lab’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioNexus Gene Lab has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNexus Gene Lab -29.92% -42.85% -34.09% BioNexus Gene Lab Competitors -903.64% -408.20% -39.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioNexus Gene Lab $10.93 million -$360,000.00 -27.00 BioNexus Gene Lab Competitors $1.01 billion -$116.09 million -134.52

BioNexus Gene Lab’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BioNexus Gene Lab. BioNexus Gene Lab is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioNexus Gene Lab beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments. The company, through its subsidiary, BioNexus Gene Lab Sdn. Bhd, is also involved in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

