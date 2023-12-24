Analyzing Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) & Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) and Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.5% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Carlyle Secured Lending and Toray Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carlyle Secured Lending 0 2 1 0 2.33 Toray Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Carlyle Secured Lending currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.45%. Given Carlyle Secured Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carlyle Secured Lending is more favorable than Toray Industries.

This table compares Carlyle Secured Lending and Toray Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carlyle Secured Lending $86.51 million 9.14 $85.64 million $1.35 11.53 Toray Industries $18.43 billion 0.45 $538.89 million $0.38 26.92

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Carlyle Secured Lending. Carlyle Secured Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toray Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Carlyle Secured Lending has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toray Industries has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carlyle Secured Lending and Toray Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carlyle Secured Lending 37.16% 13.77% 5.90% Toray Industries 1.72% 2.49% 1.27%

Dividends

Carlyle Secured Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Toray Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Carlyle Secured Lending pays out 109.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Toray Industries pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carlyle Secured Lending has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Carlyle Secured Lending is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Carlyle Secured Lending beats Toray Industries on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector. The fund seeks to invest across United States of America, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, and United Kingdom. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $25 million and $100 million.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, and other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and other plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; and materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. The company was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

