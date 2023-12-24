Analyzing Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Skillsoft has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Skillsoft and Aspen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillsoft 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aspen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Skillsoft currently has a consensus price target of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 176.59%. Given Skillsoft’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skillsoft is more favorable than Aspen Group.

This table compares Skillsoft and Aspen Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillsoft $555.12 million 0.24 -$724.96 million ($19.45) -0.84 Aspen Group $74.29 million 0.05 -$9.59 million N/A N/A

Aspen Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillsoft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of Skillsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Skillsoft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Aspen Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Skillsoft and Aspen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillsoft -28.32% -25.26% -7.98% Aspen Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Skillsoft beats Aspen Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their people. Skillsoft Corp. is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc., an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University. As of April 30, 2022, it had 13,334 degree-seeking students enrolled. Aspen Group, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

