Analyzing Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) and Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) and Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Swiss Life and Old Republic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swiss Life N/A N/A N/A Old Republic International 12.01% 12.98% 3.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Old Republic International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Old Republic International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Swiss Life pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Old Republic International pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Swiss Life pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Republic International pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Republic International has increased its dividend for 43 consecutive years. Old Republic International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Swiss Life and Old Republic International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swiss Life N/A N/A N/A $1.19 28.47 Old Republic International $8.08 billion 1.02 $686.50 million $3.14 9.33

Old Republic International has higher revenue and earnings than Swiss Life. Old Republic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swiss Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Swiss Life and Old Republic International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swiss Life 0 1 1 0 2.50 Old Republic International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Old Republic International has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.35%. Given Old Republic International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Old Republic International is more favorable than Swiss Life.

Summary

Old Republic International beats Swiss Life on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swiss Life

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage. It also provides property and casualty, liability and motor, accident, and health insurance. In addition, the company manages assets and provides advisory services for institutional clients. Further, the company engages in the private equity, information technology, real estate, banking, staff restaurant/canteen, and investment funds businesses. Swiss Life Holding AG distributes its products through its sales force and distribution partners. The company operates in Switzerland and internationally under the Swiss Life Select, Tecis, Horbach, Proventus, Chase de Vere, and Fincentrum brands. Swiss Life Holding AG was founded in 1857 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Old Republic International

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers.The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.