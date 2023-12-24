Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($37.94) to GBX 2,900 ($36.68) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($33.51) to GBX 2,900 ($36.68) in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Anglo American stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

