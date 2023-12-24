AON (NYSE:AON) PT Lowered to $306.00 at Piper Sandler

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $318.00 to $306.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $361.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $340.92.

NYSE:AON opened at $291.67 on Thursday. AON has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AON will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth $40,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

