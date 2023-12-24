APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,475 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at $121,788,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of APA by 22.7% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after buying an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter valued at $69,707,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

APA Stock Up 0.1 %

APA stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.