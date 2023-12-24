Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.48. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 3% to $1.397 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.550-4.700 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.14. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $101,677.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,333.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Featured Stories

