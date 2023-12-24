Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.550-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.55-4.70 EPS.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $101,677.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

