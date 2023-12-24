Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APDN

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of APDN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.63. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 74.41% and a negative return on equity of 142.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,541 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.