ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.10.

ARX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$24.25 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

ARC Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.34 and a 12 month high of C$23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.29.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 28.39%. Equities analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.4368812 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

