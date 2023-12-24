Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) PT Lowered to $104.00 at UBS Group

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ADM has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average is $76.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $96.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.