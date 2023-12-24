argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Lowered to $451.00 at HC Wainwright

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $582.00 to $451.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $522.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $372.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $468.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.31. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.72.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

