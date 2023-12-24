Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.34. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 535,435 shares.

Argonaut Gold Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

