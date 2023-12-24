Argus Raises Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $378.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Argus from $330.00 to $378.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $295.11.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.4 %

SHW stock opened at $311.27 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $311.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.85 and a 200-day moving average of $264.56.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,108,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

