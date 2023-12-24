Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.78.

ARHS has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Arhaus news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $37,307,469.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,277,543 shares in the company, valued at $103,008,585.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,523,389 shares of company stock worth $38,022,523 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 166.7% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Arhaus by 23.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 54.19% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

