Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 55.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $238.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $240.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,326 shares of company stock valued at $50,130,713. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

