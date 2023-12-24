Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Aritzia and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$35.00.

Aritzia Price Performance

ATZ stock opened at C$28.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$51.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.27.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$534.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$522.35 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. Research analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.7704117 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

